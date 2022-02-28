Anne Hathaway rescues 50 years later the most copied Brigitte Bardot hairstyle

Actress Anne Hathaway never ceases to amaze us with her changes in look. If she did it just a month ago with a platinum blonde as required by the script, with a bixie haircut last November or with the same fringe what did i look like in The Devil Wears Prada What Andrea Sachsnow she does it again at Milan Fashion Week in the front row of the fashion show Giorgio Armani where she went with her husband, Adam Shulman.

Anne Hathaway with her Brigitte Bardot hairstyle with volume on the crown and a black headband with her husband Adam Shulman.GTres Online.

And it is that the actress became the center of attention of all eyes, not only for her rigorous black outfit but for her mane in the style brigitte bardot with volume on the crown and a black headband that the actress has once again rescued from the French muse. Coincidentally, it is one of the hairstyles that gives the most volume to the fine hair and flatters all face types.

She combined her hairstyle with black makeup with heavy doses of eyeliner and mascara to complete this look. look so sixties but reverted that is always a success and is reinvented over and over again.

Anne Hathaway accompanied her hair with volume of makeup with high doses of black eye pencil and mascara.GTres Online.

the protagonist of WeCrashed she is always right with her changes of look and she is a fan of updos like the ponytail now that she has long hair but this time she has decided on this hair look with retro air volume that combined with her outfit and shoes with silver platforms and a khl eyeliner that reminded us a lot of the French actress.

This hairstyle that also has the power to make you look taller, you can get it with a texturizing product and giving volume to the upper area of ​​your hair at the height of the crown by teasing this area with the help of a brush or comb.

