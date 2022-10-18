Anne Hathaway returns for the throne with her performance; she will premiere ‘Armaggedon Time’

Returning to the style of cinema with which she won the Oscar almost 10 years ago, for ‘Les Miserables’, Anne Hathaway had already been applauded at the world premiere of ‘Armaggedon Time’ at the Cannes International Film Festival. And beyond the glamor of the Gucci dress or the million-dollar Bvlgari jewels, she draws attention in the cinema, with the true story of a couple of Ukrainian immigrants in an ancient time that reflects so much the latent fear of our current times. What was the best comment you received from people at the world premiere in Cannes? The best memory is when, after the premiere, someone approached me to tell me that many people of our generation are going to recognize their parents in history and that many children of that same generation cannot understand that their parents loved us too, in their own way. The abuse of that time was very common. It was something that happened and was accepted to a certain extent by society that would never accept it today… There was a cruelty and hatred with feelings that people didn’t know how to express either.

Although in the cinema she appears under the name of Esther Graff, the character of Anne Hathaway is based on the real mother of author and director James Gray who had emigrated from the Ukraine to Liverpool before arriving in the United States in the 1980s. during the time of President Ronald Reagan showing the story of ‘Armaggedon Time’. And although he insists on criticizing capitalism, the latent fear of a nuclear war back then finds a parallel in the present in the face of the danger that the current war between Ukraine and Russia could escalate, although it is also a clear criticism of capitalism. The title is even inspired by the song ‘Armaggedon Time’ by The Clash. And Grandpa Aaron played by Anthony Hopkins is also based on the director’s grandfather, while Gray’s father is played by Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway’s fictional husband. Can the fear of a Nuclear War that they show in ‘Armaggedon Time’ become the same, today, with the war in Ukraine? I guess our job is to try to understand what it feels like to be in people’s shoes, as real human beings. And the current experience that we live is not radically very different from the experience that was lived in 1980. That is why the film arrives at a very particular moment where it feels like something totally universal. Wasn’t it a bit strange to play the mother of the protagonist of the story, having behind the scenes the protagonist of the real story, who was the director? It was a huge responsibility and it demanded everything possible from an actor, for the sole fact of having to absorb and also internalize as much as I could of the script, at the same time trying to feel free enough to recreate my own interpretation, without feeling that someone was looking over their shoulders at me. I also don’t like to label any performance as weird, because once you’re in that space it’s very, very vulnerable. That is why I try to be aware that what I do is not the most natural thing in the world. But playing someone who is based on a family member of someone I also care about might sound very strange to say, but mutual trust was sorely needed. Even before I asked anything, I also seriously thought about what I was going to raise as a question because I knew I wasn’t debating something artistic, when I was about to ask about someone’s life. I have to say that I was quite appreciative of him as well, for having filmed part of a relationship that is also so important to James Gray as a person and as a director.

Director James Gray himself told us that the story, his story, reflects the reality he lived in his adolescence, including the part where Donald Trump’s father appears, giving a speech at the school where he went. And although in the movies they show that in that same school, he later steals a computer, with an African-American classmate who ends up in jail, Gray confessed to us that in reality they had only stolen some Star Trek collectibles. But it is true that the partner he never saw again was imprisoned, while he was released only because his father knew one of the policemen (and obviously, because he was white, at a time when racism was much more easy to point to the culprit of another race). What is the difference between playing a fictional character and a real one? In my case, I did everything I could to try to learn as much as possible about the director’s mother, to understand her much more and to be able to feel that afterward it was me. You cannot interpret the memory or the memories or the idea that someone has. But knowing it, helped to analyze what a person is really like, to take advantage of all the senses that we also use in a performance. Did playing a Jewish mother change anything in particular? It was an honor. My husband is Jewish and we talk a lot about the importance of what he represents artistically and on a personal level, for our family. My mother-in-law who recently passed away was one of the best Jewish mothers I have ever met. And her legacy left very deep influences on my life. I feel very grateful to have known her. The hand of a Jewish mother will be my guide for the rest of my life. And I only hope that I was able to capture the depth of love and the wonderful way of connecting with family, to the point of not having words to express what it means to me. That’s the good thing about cinema: sometimes it allows you to express yourself without saying a word.

Did your mother-in-law also inspire you in the worst moments of history? With James (the director and the son in reality of the same character), we talked about social inequalities but my mother-in-law inspired me in the most beautiful moments, not the most horrible, in the warm and sweet touches of motherhood. I think it is also important to look at the past without judging, allowing the pain caused by the past not to serve the present. Each of us has had an opportunity in our own lives to decide to continue or give up the same practices that the parents had with us in the conscious or unconscious way. It is a choice we make every day in how we want to see others and how we would like to be treated. In this case, I think we did a fairly healthy job, with constant communication where we also analyzed each of the scenes that we were going to film. And as the director told us at a certain point, we all agreed that we were going to try something artistic and in that sense we are lucky because in the world, unfortunately, there are still old behaviors that are very common in our society.

I wanted to be a serious actress from an unusually young age.” Anne Hathaway, Oscar-winning actress