Anne Hathaway Returns to Her ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ Style

One of the most remembered and loved films by both men and women, by children and adults, or to summarize, by everyone, is ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. This film was released in 2006 and with its arrival on the screens, it taught many of us a lot about style and fashion; Recently, its lead actress has revived several of her most iconic looks.

Let us remember that this American tape tells the story of Andrea Sachs, an intern who wants to dedicate herself to journalism and is looking for that job opportunity in a prestigious publication to start a successful career. This ambitious character was masterfully personified by Anne Hathaway.

Miranda Priestly’s apprentice, played by Meryl Streep, goes through an incredible adaptation process in which her style is completely transformed and improved, to the point that after being singled out for her lousy taste, she was the most admired and stylish of his office. we all loved them Outfits Anne Hathaway Wore in ‘The Devil Wears Fashionable’.

Those great fashion moments, have been recreated over the last few months by this 39-year-old actress, who has recast some of the biggest trends of the early 2000s. coffee.

With a spectacular appearance at New York Fashion WeekAnne Jacqueline Hathaway almost made us cry with her image, because she made us take a mental trip to the past with a typical style of the year 2006, one practically the same as one that she used in one of the most remembered scenes of ‘The devil wears a Fashion’.

Anne Hathaway was present at the fall-winter 2022/23 show of the signature Michael Kors. She showed up to photographers in a crocodile-textured leather jacket, which she paired with a black turtleneck top and matching miniskirt. On her feet, Adam Shulman’s wife put on patent leather heels by Christian Louboutin.

Anne Hathaway looks practically the same as she did 16 years ago

As you can see, the image of the protagonist of ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ is almost the same as the one she wore in that, her most popular film. In the film scene, she wears a brown biker jacket with a black turtleneck sweater as she walks the streets of New York. Now, in that same city, wanted to make a charming nod to one of his most remembered characters.

Another detail that makes the actress look the same as she did more than 10 years ago is her hairstyle, with ruffled bangs on her forehead. Definitely, this latest image of Anne Hathaway is a great example to follow, as an inspiration for the next fall-winter season.

Despite the fact that the years have passed, it seems that the also actress of ‘The Princess Diaries’ has been rejuvenating instead of aging. We can’t wait to see in what ways she reminds us again and shows us that she will continue to be the queen of fashion movies.