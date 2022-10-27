Entertainment

Anne Hathaway revealed how she managed to overcome anxiety

A few years ago, anxiety was not seen as such and was often underestimated to a considerable degree. After the Covid-19 pandemic, it became the common evil of all societies, especially public figures who attend massive events and are exposed all the time. Anne Hathaway he was also a victim of anxiety and panic attacks but luckily they were just a bad time in his life. Today she feels confident and better than ever enjoying her profession and her family.

the star of The Devil Wears Prada, who recently met the real Miranda Priestley admitted that she feels calmer and more confident than before, and that she is able to relax on nights like the event Elle Women in Hollywood that took place this week.

