Anne Hathaway revealed how she managed to overcome anxiety

A few years ago, anxiety was not seen as such and was often underestimated to a considerable degree. After the Covid-19 pandemic, it became the common evil of all societies, especially public figures who attend massive events and are exposed all the time. Anne Hathaway he was also a victim of anxiety and panic attacks but luckily they were just a bad time in his life. Today she feels confident and better than ever enjoying her profession and her family.

the star of The Devil Wears Prada, who recently met the real Miranda Priestley admitted that she feels calmer and more confident than before, and that she is able to relax on nights like the event Elle Women in Hollywood that took place this week.

“I’m lucky that my life has always been very, very full and lucky. But I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently. I used to come to these things and I would really shake. It would make me very anxious.” assured the Oscar-winning actress for her performance in Les Miserables. The 39-year-old actress, who will turn 40 next November, revealed that she is “living the life“with a new approach.

Anne Hathaway managed to overcome her anxiety attacks.

“It’s kind of sad that I was able to be in all these wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was fear. I don’t know, now I’m living a little differently and I’m enjoying it. I’m very centered and connected with my gratitude. for being in such a wonderful place. Nights like this are rare and you have to enjoy them”, he added.

Given the proximity of reaching the fourth floor, since the birthday of Anne Hathaway is on November 12, the actress talked about her personal and professional goals: “My personal goal is to surf more. My professional goal is to surprise myself.” Meanwhile, the actress who has two children, Jonathan, six years old, and Jack, of two, with her husband adam schulman, assured that the “gratitude” It has helped her balance her work with her family life.

“Well, how do I put it? Nobody forces me to do anything. Nobody forced me to be a mother and nobody forced me to be an actress. Both my career and my family took effort to build and maintain. And I want to say that I am human, I have moments. But like I said, when gratitude is an option, I’m going to choose it. It’s what I want.” concluded Anne.