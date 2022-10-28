Anne Hathaway revealed if Nate was the villain of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’: was he worse than Miranda Priestly? | Entertainment Cinema and Series

But over the years the discussion has arisen as to whether Nate’s character (Andy’s boyfriend) was actually the real villain of the film, and not Miranda Priestly, as the plot implies. Anne Hathaway finally gave her opinion on the matter.

The debate about the real villain of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

For years, the debate on who was the real villain of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has circulated on the internet. Some believe that Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, was responsible for making Andy’s life miserable by leaving him with impossible tasks and heavy workloads.

But others consider that she was just doing her job as boss, and that Nate was the true villain of the story.

According to this point of view, the boy was selfish in demanding that his girlfriend spend so much time at work, since she was only fulfilling her dreams.

Does Anne Hathaway Think Nate Is The Real Villain Of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’?

On October 24, 2022, in an interview with Watch What Happens Live, Anne Hathaway finally broke the silence and said what her position is regarding this discussion of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ fans.

When asked if he believed that Nate is the villain of the film, he simply replied: “No, sorry but no.” Her explanation was as follows:

“I think they were both very young and discovering things. He acted like a brat, but I acted like a brat too when I was 20, and hopefully I got over that. I think that’s what we all do.”

The actress is currently 39 years old, so she appeals to her maturity to defend the character played by Adrian Grenier. And it is that she also said that she would not like to be defined by the worst of her moments that she had at 20.

What does the actor who played Nate in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ think?

Anne Hathaway is not the only one who has an opinion on the subject, as Adrian Grenier, who played Nate in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ had previously given his point of view.

In 2021 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that when he made the film he had not thought about the possibility that his character was the true villain of the story. It was only when the debate began to become popular on the internet that he realized this perspective:

“It hadn’t occurred to me until I started really thinking about it, and maybe it was because I was just as immature as Nate was at the time, and in a lot of ways he’s very selfish. […] I personally couldn’t see its flaws. But after some time to reflect and much deliberation, I have come to realize the truth in that perspective.”