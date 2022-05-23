Anne Hathaway reveals a trick to avoid wrinkles around the eyes and take care of the skin in summer

Anne Hathaway reveals one of his favorite tricks for have no wrinkles in it eye contour Y take care of the skin in summerso try this tip that will help you have a perfect complexion after exposing yourself to the sun’s rays. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to have Porcelain skin!

When we thought that hiding the expression lines only possible with expensive facials, the ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ shows us that have a young face It is a very simple mission.

Related news

Also read: Anne Hathaway conquers Cannes with a white dress that slims the waist

This is how you take care of your skin and avoid the appearance of expression lines Anne Hathaway

Through her Instagram account, the famous shared a photograph in which she wore a casual attire. In the picture I used a colorful scarf around the neck that gave life to his black shirt, he also added dark glasses aviator style than They protected from the sun.

This takes care of your skin and prevents the appearance of expression lines Anne Hathaway. Photo: IG/ @annehathaway

Why is it good to wear sunglasses?

The sunglasses they have become a basic that cannot be missing in your wardrobe, as they will work as a barrier between your face and UV rays. They are ideal to avoid the appearance of wrinkles in it eye contour, In addition to protecting you from damage caused by sunlight.

5 tricks to choose your future sunglasses:

Choose a very large model because the more volume they have, the more protection you will enjoy.

because the more volume they have, the more protection you will enjoy. Bet on him polarized entities that with a filter reduces the glare of UV rays.

that with a filter reduces the glare of UV rays. Invest in a brand that guarantees that your glasses will have a long life.

Choose a model of neutral colors that matches all your looks.

that matches all your looks. Never buy them online, before buying them you must try them on your face to make sure that design suits you well

So now you know, this summer prevents the appearance of wrinkles around the eyes with dark glasses, as it does Anne Hathaway.