Anne Hathaway reveals how being a mother grounded her and changed her perspective on life. – Metro Chile

Anne Hathaway She is one of those actresses who can do everything and will always stand out. It doesn’t matter if she’s in a dramatic, comedic or musical movie, she wastes talent to the fullest. Of course, along with his histrionic ability, he is its undeniable beautywith his huge black eyes and that always impeccable smile.

Although she is one of the most secretive figures in the show, she has always been very honest about her

maternity. In order to inspire and accompany other women, Anne She has reflected on how her life has changed since becoming a mother.

Now that she is promoting the Apple TV + series “WeCrashed” with Jared Leto, the actress has given great life lessons.

In a conversation with the magazine Wall Street Journal, Hathaway revealed that she felt a real change after giving birth.

“I didn’t feel completely grounded and completely here until I became a mother”he explained. “Not that I lacked integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word. And that meant stopping whatever nonsense I had inside of me. And they’re little breaks you give yourself sometimes when you know you’re not doing your best.”

Hathaway, who also has little Jack, 2, said she is interested in expanding her familybut starting that process can always be emotionally complicated.

“There is this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having children, in a light, as if everything is positive. But I know from my own experience… it’s much more complicated than that,” she said. “And when you find out that your pain is shared by others… you just think, I feel like it’s useful information to have, so I’m not isolated in my pain.”

In years past, Hathaway has talked about how difficult it was for her to get pregnant.

In a candid Instagram post from July 2019, the “The Princess Diaries” star showed off her baby bump, along with a caption about it. the challenging path to conceiving her second child.

“To everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know that it was not a straight line for any of my pregnancies. I send you extra love.”

Hathaway has also spoken on the subject at greater length. In an August 2019 interview with the dailymail, she recalled feeling discouraged when she saw other people posting about expecting children while she herself was struggling to get pregnant.

“What made things worse was that I was ashamed to feel this way because there was no way to talk about it.”, said. “This is something that people don’t talk about, and I think they should. So when I was writing that post, I was thinking about this fan that I could reach, the woman who is in hell for this and can’t figure out why it’s not happening to her. She is going to see my ad and while I understand that she will be happy for me, I also know that something about it will make her feel worse. She just wanted to say, ‘Look, this was ‘It’s not as easy for me as it seems.’”