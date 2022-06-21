Anne Hathaway reveals how to use olive oil to rejuvenate skin and stay healthy

Anne Hathaway She is one of the actresses who, despite the passage of time, continues to look spectacular and is that at 39 years old she wears impeccable porcelain skin. While some Hollywood actresses use expensive products to look amazing, the protagonist of the ‘Princess Diaries’ uses olive oil to rejuvenate the skin.

Surely you have heard that the olive oil It has many benefits for skin care and it contains vitamins A, D, E and K, which help regenerate cells. According to the portal Fitness Clone, Anne Hathaway knows that olive oil has multiple properties to have porcelain skin and stay healthyso here we will explain how the actress uses it.

This is how Anne Hathaway uses olive oil to rejuvenate the skin

Although sometimes we can see that there are masks or even supplements with olive oil, the actress prefers a more natural method. According to Fitness Clone, Anne Hathaway drinks two tablespoons of olive oil every day at night before sleeping. This helps her rejuvenate her skin and stay healthy from the inside out.

What is the use of taking olive oil?

Olive oil contains antioxidants that help regenerate the cells of all tissues, including the skin, however, it also has other health benefits What:

lower blood pressure

Improve diabetes control

prevent thrombosis

improve digestion

Help fall asleep

What does olive oil do on the skin?

As we mentioned before, olive oil has multiple vitamins that help you show off porcelain skinas well as antioxidants. All this cluster of nutrients are ideal for:

prevent aging

moisturize the skin

fade stains

Remove wrinkles and expression lines

regenerate cells

Increase collagen production in the skin

Remember that if you want to adopt the anne hathaway beauty secret with olive oilit is best that you consult with your GP, because each body is different and you could have counterproductive effects.