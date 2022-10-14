Anne Hathaway reveals she suffered from terrible stress at the beginning of her artistic career

United States.- Anne Hathaway decided to reflect on the beginning of his career when he was in successful films like The Princess Diaries. Back then, the famous she was very nervous all the time because she was afraid of doing something wrong, she stated in the November issue of Elle.

At the beginning of my career I was so worried about making a mistake that I missed a lot of great moments because I was so stressed,” the star told the publication.

Fortunately, she commented that she is now mature enough to enjoy the good times. “I’m at a point in my life now where I know that having a first time at something extraordinary like that is the only time that ever happens.”

On the backlash he received in 2013 for his acceptance speech at the Oscars for Les Miserables, he said: “Being in a place where I could enjoy it felt like a really positive development… I’ve worked too hard to see myself with kinder eyes to gift my peace to those who have not yet found it,” the star said tactfully.

So I do my best not to be afraid of what others might say and just focus on enjoying my life.”

In addition, the actress stated that she is very grateful for the great reception she had at Cannes this year. “You plant seeds in your life and then there are these moments when you harvest them: Cannes felt like a small harvest,” she noted.

Similarly, he spoke about working with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett for Ocean’s 8, which is carried out by women. “My first day of filming was the day after the 2016 election (…) We all did our hair and makeup in the morning and then we watched Hillary’s concession speech, and then we cried, then we went back to doing our hair and makeup , and then we work a 20-hour day. Because women are very tough.”

And he remembers looking at all the women and wondering why this hadn’t happened to him sooner. “Like, why has it taken me so long in my career to have so many women on set? And then I remember having a different feeling: Oh, this is what it’s like to be a man in Hollywood. Wherever they go, they are in a pack; there is so much ease in this. And I just wanted more of it.”

I thought, I have to make this an intention in my career. To work with other women and create opportunities for as many women to work together.”

Source: Pure Show