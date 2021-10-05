Anne Hathaway reveals the details behind her role in The Devil Wears Prada

Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada is one of the shining examples when it comes to blockbuster comedies. The film owes its notoriety and its status as evergreen absolute (given the peaks of share that it reaches every time it is re-proposed on television) not only to the perfect scripts and the decidedly molded plot catchy. In fact, the wonderful interpretations of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, as Andy Sachs and the stern Miranda Priestly. Today, fifteen years after the release of the film, we continue to talk about it with great pleasure, given the amount of curiosity that, promptly, re-emerge. In this article, we have brought back the recent words of Anne Hathaway who revealed important details behind her role in The Devil Wears Prada.

Anne Hathaway talks about her role in The Devil Wears Prada

Now, when you think of the beloved Anne Hathaway, it comes naturally to remember her iconic interpretation in The Devil Wears Prada, where she plays the role of the young Andy Sachs; enterprising recent graduate that cultivates the dream of becoming Journalist who starts working for the famous fashion magazine Runway. The actress was barely twenty-two when she got the part. Although many have so far thought Anne was there first choice in the stages of the formation of the cast, the recent words of the actress have disproved the beliefs of the fans across the board.

Loading... Advertisements

Today we are perfectly aware of the fact that no one could have impersonated Andy Sachs with so much genuineness and elegance as much as Anne Hathaway. Still, it was a simple twist of fate, influenced by the extreme perseverance the actress, to secure the part in the film. Virtual guest of RuPaul’s Drag Race show, Anne Hathaway talked about The Devil Wears Prada, revealing that she was the ninth choice in the formation of the cast. One of the show’s contestants asked the actress if there was a role in her career that she had to particularly strive for. In this regard, Anne said: “I’ll tell you a little secret: I was the ninth choice out of a total of eight other candidates for The Devil Wears Prada. I learned an important lesson at the time. In life you have to resist and never give up! “.

Andy Sachs’ character was designed for Rachel McAdams. The actress, fresh from overtime success de The Pages of Our Life and Mean Girls, however, had turned down the countless offers made to her for the part. Given the actress’s reluctance, the production turned to Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes before Anne was able to stand out with her extreme determination.