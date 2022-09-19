Anne Hathaway Reveals the Oil She Uses to Produce Collagen at 40

Anne Hathaway is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood and she looks amazing at 39. The protagonist of ‘El Diario de la Princesa’ conducted an interview with the portal Allure in which revealed her beauty secret to have porcelain skinwell Anne Hathaway confessed that she uses an oil to produce collagen and look smooth and hydrated skin.

The face oils have become popular in recent years, some facial oils contain vitamins that help to show off porcelain skin in a short time. However, we recommend see a dermatologist or do an allergy test to verify that these types of ingredients are compatible with your skin type.

Anne Hathaway Reveals She Uses Coconut Oil To Produce Collagen

Anne Hathaway confessed to the portal Allure her best beauty secretsHowever, what stood out is that the actress revealed that she usually uses natural products to show off porcelain skin. “I make my own beauty products when possible; I try to buy the main ingredients in non-plastic containers and store them in glass or biodegradable packaging, ”Anne Hathaway told the portal.

One of the natural ingredients that Anne Hathaway uses to care for her skin is coconut oil., Well, the 39-year-old actress assures that she always carries a little of this oil in her cosmetic bag. Coconut oil is known for its moisturizing properties that prevent aging.

Anne Hathaway uses coconut oil to take care of her skin. Photo: AP

What is coconut oil for?

The coconut oil It is one of the most used ingredients in the natural cosmeticsbecause it has a high content of vitamin Cwhich is ideal for promote collagen in the skin and show off a face free of wrinkles and blemishes. In terms of skin care, coconut oil will help you:

Deeply moisturize the skin

Promote collagen production

Conceal wrinkles and expression lines

Prevent the appearance of impurities

Protect the skin from free radicals

Fade spots on the face

Coconut oil helps you produce collagen. Photo: Unsplash

How to use coconut oil to get collagen naturally?

If you want get collagen naturally, coconut oil is ideal for you. You only need to apply one coconut oil and honey mask on the face; let it act for 15 minutes and remove with plenty of warm water; wash your face as you normally do. It is recommended apply this collagen mask once a week to show off porcelain skin like Anne Hathaway’s.