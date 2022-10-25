Anne Hathaway revives boho boots with a flower print dress

Anne Hathaway is back on set and that can only mean one thing: we’ll have inspiration for months. Earlier this year, the actress transformed into an ’80s mom in vintage bob, A-line dresses and knitted sweaters for Armaggedon Time. Now that the film is about to be released, she has given us iconic moments on the red carpet, like that Valentino ensemble covered in crystals from head to toe. Now that this stage of promotion is over, she has traveled to Georgia, Atlanta, for a new shoot.

The American actress, Anne Hathaway, will be the protagonist of a film that we might well think is inspired by Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde if we did not know that it is based on a 2017 novel. The Idea Of You tells the story of a gallery owner and mother successful woman who goes to a concert with her daughter and falls in love with one of the members of a boy band Sounds familiar? What should ring a bell is the name of its other main character, Nicholas Galitzine, the actor who captivated Netflix for weeks with the film Purple Hearts. During the new shoot, he has already shown us a perfect wardrobe for a well dressed 40+ woman. She first did it in a date-perfect midi skirt and heeled sandals, and now she’s giving bohemian fashion a new lease of life with a pair of suede boots.

How to wear boho boots and print dress like Anne Hathaway

The actress on the recording set with a very bohemian look. Crosby Group

There’s no doubt Sienna Miller would approve of this boho boots look perfect for fall 2022. This casual pair in beige suede is the perfect pairing to a purple floral print dress that makes us think it’s 2007. The actress elevates everything. look with a blue velvet blazer that gives a touch of formality to the successful character of Anne Hathaway.

Her makeup was kept discreet and her hair was very natural, she wore waves and straight bangs that we will soon be seeing everywhere. This time, she did not wear a necklace, but she did wear several rings and a gold watch that complement the boho chic aesthetic. And so, without further ado, Anne Hathaway It has just revived one of the most viewed trends from 15 years ago, confirming its validity in the middle of 2022.