Anne Hathaway says she cheated to get a movie role

Anne Hathaway, who immortalized his name on tapes like The Devil Wears Prada and The princess’s Diary, is the latest Hollywood star to join the wave of productions on impostors, scams and failed businesses with WeCrasheda series of AppleTV+ which reviews the financial scandals surrounding the co-working office company WeWork.

“It is not something new, they are stories as old as humanity, the only thing that has changed are the tools and that now we are beginning to know the digital space,” he analyzes in an interview with Eph Oscar-winning actress in 2013 for Les Miserables.

WeCrashed marks the first television role for Anne Hathaway who said goodbye to Get Real in 2000 and embarked on a career on the big screen.

Anne Hathaway lied to get the lead

On her return to television, the actress plays one of the founders of WeWork, a popular company born in 2010, during the fever for co-working spaces (co-working), which came to be valued at about 50 billion dollarsuntil it was discovered that he was inflating his accounts and It looked like a pyramid scheme.

Hathaway herself admits to being interested in the idea behind the slogan “fake it till you make it” (fake it till you make it, in English) because in certain areas it is respected.

“I’ve done it myself. When I auditioned for ‘Brokeback Mountain’ I said I could ride a horse when I didn’t know how. I intended to learn, yes, but at the time I lied“, he recalls about one of the roles that catapulted his name to the forefront of cinema.

According to his own example, if someone wants something and achieves it “we don’t question it”, but if it fails it is when we don’t hesitate to point the finger. what it points to WeCrashed is one of the most surreal stories of US investment speculation.

What is ‘WeCrashed’ about, the new series by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

Based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWorkthe series tells the story of Adam (Jared Leto) and Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway), who founded WeWork as a coworking space rental business. they came to have 12 thousand 500 employees in 29 countries and diversified the business to the housing, education and gyms.

Your brand reached a global value of 47 billion dollarss in less than a decade and then crashed just as it was going public, in the midst of pyramid scheme accusations.

“The series chronicles how the relationship between the two influenced the rise and fall of the company,” Hathaway details. “It’s quite complex.”

While he was an ambitious businessman in New York, she was a yoga instructor and aspiring actress in Los Angeles who became a a kind of “spiritual guide” for the company.

WeCrashed reaches the heat of other productions that relate real frauds such as The Dropout, on the Silicon Valley company that promised to revolutionize medicine and that ended with its director in court; Inventing Anna; or The Tinder Swindler.

“We live in a time with great global access and things are taking on epic proportions,” analyzes the actress.

The speculative bubbles, the fever for cryptocurrencies or the NFTs that grab the headlines day after day are the result of a world in which, Hathaway considers, “everything grows much faster than in the past.”

“People are trying to link capitalist practices with spiritual meaning and I’m not sure how that will go. I don’t think it has much of a future,” she says.

