Anne Hathaway shares her thoughts on aging and beauty

Although everyone ages, many people still have feelings of shame or fear about aging. This is especially true for those involved in the entertainment industry. Luckily, more celebrities like Vera Wang and Jamie Lee Curtis are helping to change the image of maturing and highlight the positives that come with getting on in years. American actress Anne Hathaway recently provided her perspective on the topic as a 40-year-old.

“For me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to compliment, that’s good. But whatever the propaganda, I’m interested in what lies beyond the concept of propaganda. I’m at a point where I have a better understanding of how I like to do things,” she says. “I’m much better at sharing. “I feel like I’m kinder to myself and others.” princess diary The star is married and is a proud mother of two sons, saying she takes better care of herself than she did in her twenties and feels much better as a result.

As she’s grown up, Hathaway has had to listen to her body and make changes over the years — including becoming vegetarian and vegan for a time. “At 30 I had to give up alcohol. I couldn’t do it anymore. “I couldn’t live the life I wanted while drinking,” she adds. “And in my 40s, I’m finding I need to nourish myself differently. I want to go back and talk to my 25-year-old self, who felt like she didn’t have to do anything and just say, ‘Oh darling, darling, there’s a whole other world out there and the taste of it. Like avocado. ,

In addition to paying attention to what she puts on her body, Hathaway uses clothes to feel young and stay inspired by fashion and style. “A lot of things were given to me at such a young age, and I didn’t always know how to appreciate them. I felt bad about myself in certain things, and I didn’t know how to enjoy what I was wearing. Now I’m wearing things I love, and I’m wearing them with gratitude—and it feels like it’s working.” For example, she showed off another creative outfit of hers at the 2023 Met Gala.

Hathaway also discussed the impact having children had on her physically and mentally. “People don’t talk about this and when I found out about it I really felt better. It takes three years for your body to fully recover from pregnancy. I didn’t step back. I want to be very clear about it,” she explains. “With my second, every minute of those three years took its toll. Let your body be your body. There’s nowhere to get there. It’s right now.” .Be present and take care of yourself and don’t have expectations.

Hopefully, by sharing their optimism about the beauty of aging, more celebrities will join in and help eliminate the stigma of aging for everyone.

H/T: (Advanced, Today)

