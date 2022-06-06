Anne Hathaway shares her thoughts on letting her kids pursue acting

Anne Hathaway be honest about motherhood

In an interview for WSJ. On the digital cover of the magazine, the 39-year-old actress talked about how to be a mother of her children Jonathan5 years old, and Jackof 2, has made her a better person.

Anne explained that “I didn’t feel completely down to earth until I became a mother.”

“It’s not that I lacked integrity, but it made me want to be completely me, on every level, true to my word.”, said. “And that meant stopping whatever nonsense I had inside of me. And they’re little breaks you give yourself sometimes when you know you’re not giving your best.”.

the star of WeCrashedwho is a mother together with her husband Adam Shulman, also shared his thoughts on expanding the family. She said that although “I could see us looking for another one”, is aware of the challenges that pregnancy brings.

“There is this tendency to idealize getting pregnant, having children, in a light, as if everything is positive. But I know from my own experience… it’s much more complicated than that.”he pointed. “And when you find out that your pain is shared by others… you just think, I feel like it’s useful information to have, so I’m not isolated in my pain.”.

“I mean, what is there to be ashamed of? This is pain, and that is part of life.” he added.

Ana He went on to say that while he’s not opposed to his kids acting out, he’ll probably want them to wait a bit until they’re older.

“I would probably take the same tactic that my parents took with me, which is: you have all the time in the world to be a professional actor; you can only be a child oncesaid.

“So I would encourage them to study, to go to classes, to read, but I would strongly discourage them from starting too young.”he continued. “I think they’ll be in a position where they can go to college and figure out where they want to go from there.”.