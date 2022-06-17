Anne Hathaway Shares ‘Unforgettable Night’ Photo With Priyanka Chopra & BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway, and BLACKPINK’s K-pop singer Lisa attended a Bulgari event in Paris together on June 7. Days after Priyanka shared a star-studded photo of the event on Instagram, the Hollywood actor posted a new photo on Friday. of the event with Priyanka and Lisa. Anne also shared a solo photo showing off her huge diamond pendant. Read more: Priyanka Chopra links up with BLACKPINK’s Anne Hathaway and Lisa in Paris, fans say ‘we’re dreaming’. to see photos

At Bulgari’s new collection launch in Paris, while Anne and Lisa from Korean band BLACKPINK had a twinning moment in yellow, Priyanka wore a bright orange dress. The three Bulgari ambassadors wore stunning diamond necklaces. As well as posing alone on the red carpet, Anne, Priyanka and Lisa were captured in a photo together with Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin.

Anne Hathaway posed with Priyanka Chopra and others at the Paris event.

Anne Hathaway also shared a solo photo from the Bulgari gala.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Anne wrote in the caption: “Still in the clouds from the stunning Bulgari gala in Paris. What an unforgettable evening.” One of her followers commented on the publication: “Too much elegance”. Many also commented ‘wow’ on Anne’s photos.

After the event in Paris, Priyanka shared a selfie with Anne and Lisa on June 7. She shared it in an Instagram post with the caption, “And then there was us…girls just want to have fun!” The brand also shared photos of Priyanka, Anne and Lisa wearing jewelry from Bulgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection.

Priyanka Chopra shared this selfie with Anne and Lisa from the Bulgari event.

The Italian house named Priyanka Chopra as its global brand ambassador in June. “I have always admired and been fascinated by Bvlgari’s magnificent works of art, many of which celebrate some of the most precious resources of my homeland. From the rare and colorful gems used in Bvlgari’s timeless jewelery creations to the scented flowers that become the main ingredients in its luxurious fragrances, we connect so organically with our love of India and the beauty it has to offer. ”, Priyanka shared in a statement.

On Thursday, Priyanka posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram to celebrate her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday. The actor also shared a glimpse of his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in one of his posts.

Meanwhile, in early May, Anne made her Cannes Film Festival debut while promoting her new movie, Armageddon Time. She was joined by her husband, Adam Shulman, as she walked her first red carpet at Cannes. Her looks at Cannes 2022 were well received by critics and fans on social media.