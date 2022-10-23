Anne Hathaway shines with her 7 best looks in boots with dresses of 2022

Anne Hathaway has had great moments of style so far in 2022. And for those of us who have followed in his footsteps throughout his career, we are comforted to know that the protagonist of The Devil Wears Fashion It continues to honor the character that placed it among the most solid references in the industry in the last almost two decades. More than 15 years have passed since that feat with Miranda Presley. Now the actress is in the promotion of his new movie Armageddon Timein addition to the new shooting of The Idea Of You.

That means that, from now until we say goodbye to 2022, we will still continue to delight ourselves with the outfits of the Oscar winner Anne Hathaway. And, while that’s going on, he’s been worth recapping his best looks with boots and dresses. This is undoubtedly a duet that has embraced the trends in their different forms and colors.

With designs of platform, flat or denimthe boots have indicated their reign and this fall they strengthen in the combinations with dresses that we will continue to see everywhere.

Anne He has done it with glamor and a lot of sophistication. But this does not mean that his outfits become unattainable. To go to a dinner, spend a day with friends or to dazzle as a wedding guest, the interpreter gives us the answer on how to make this combo of boots and ankle boots with dresses become the best ally of our wardrobe.