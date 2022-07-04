Anne Hathaway shows her sexiest side on the cover of a magazine with revealing looks

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most admired women in Hollywood. and it is that from a very young age he became an icon of the industry. just a few days agothe famous starred in a magazine cover in which he showed off his most sensual side with revealing outfits.

For many people, Anne is a fashion referenceWell, since he starred in movies like “The Devil Wears Fashion” or “Intern in Fashion” his looks went down in history as one of the most successful in cinema.

Also, the actress always enters the list of the best dressed in all the important events of the cinema and the show, because their outfits are the most appropriate for each occasion and they usually stand out for their classic style.

The famous gave an interview for Interview magazine and the photo session captivated all the fans, as he brought out his most sensual and risky side.

All the looks were marked by a sporty chic style and on the cover of the magazine, Anne appeared in an outfit marked by a protective vestloose hairstyle with slightly messy hair and subtle makeup.

Anne Hathaway is the queen of risky styles

Although her looks are usually very classic, for this occasion the famous one brought some very innovative proposals, since everything was inspired by gym life.

One of the outfits that caught the most attention was a dress that seemed to be trained with different belts, while the whole set was with weights.

In another photograph, the actress was shown with a body and long stockingswhile hanging from a rope with exercise gloves.

All these photographs were accompanied by an interview in which Anne revealed what her favorite outfit was on “The Devil Wears Fashion.”

“Michael Kors and I lived in the same building. At that time we had the funniest lobby in New York, but it is a question of egg and chicken, because what I consider my style is heavily influenced by working with Patricia Field and having conversations with her about putting together outfits. But I love what I wore to James Hoult’s party, that Chanel velvet coat that came down to the knees, and then the miniskirt and stockings and sagging boots. I think it was a sample because I kept finding straight pins in it,” she said.



