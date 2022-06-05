Anne Hathaway shows how to wear a white jumpsuit elegantly in a casual look – New Woman

Anne Hathaway has been unstoppable lecturing in retro style since the New Jersey shoot of his new movie, Mother’s Instincta psychological thriller in which he stars with Jessica Chastain.

Since the recordings began at the end of May, images of the filming have circulated in which the Oscar winner has been the great protagonist with the outfits that takes in the production.

And it is that in the skin of the afflicted mother Celineher role in this fiction set in the early 1960s, the interpreter will carry stylish vintage outfits who have already become an inspiration.

However, on Tuesday, May 31, the star did not attract attention from the set of the film with some outfit of his character but with a commitment to simple, casual and elegant personal fashion.

Anne Hathaway gives style classes with a jumpsuit white midi from the set Mother’s Instinct

According to Daily Mail, Hathaway was caught splurging on style in a white midi jumpsuit while chatting with the Belgian director Olivier Masset-Depasse on the set of Mother’s Instinct.

The jumpsuit that Anne wore before filming one of her scenes in the film, based on the novel bring down the haine by Barbara Abel, presents a square neckline, relaxed silhouette and side pockets.

The 39-year-old performer combined her jumpsuit with a pretty terracotta cardigan with black buttons by ALC He also completed with a couple of Black Leather Low Top Sandals from Birkenstock.

As for the accessories, the film’s producer also used only a pearl necklace of his character and black rimmed sunglasses cat eye by Bulgaria firm of which she is an ambassador.

With respect to beauty lookthe actress had her face free of cosmetics to be made up like Céline and wore her hair hidden by a wig with a bouffanthairstyle characteristic of his role.

In this way, with this informal fashion proposal ideal for spring-summer, Anne Hathaway proved that it is an example of style and elegance both on and off screen.