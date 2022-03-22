Anne Hathaway Shows Off Sheer Dress at ‘WeCrashed’ Premiere

Anne Hathaway commanded attention when he arrived at SXSW in Texas for the premiere of We Crashed, series that stars with Jared Leto.

posed for the cameras dressed in a maxi dress silver made with mesh by the luxury brand versacewhich had a V-neckline, exposed panels below the chest.

The outfit was presented decorated on the front with a pin of the head logo of jellyfish of the Italian house in gold and silver tones.

To the look added a bag silver with beads, discreet rings, a silver chain and matching earrings.

Show off your beauty with make-up clear that it helped highlight her fair complexion and porcelain skin, she used blush pink lipstick nakedslightly smoky eyelids and black lashes.

Her chocolate-colored hair was parted in the middle with wavy locks and straight bangs.

Along with Ann, Jared Leto posed for the cameras dressed in a luxurious look composed of a blue blazer with gold stripes, matching pants and a transparent white shirt without a flap exposed on the chest and white heeled ankle boots.

Through social networks, the vocalist of Thirty Seconds To Mars shared some details of the premiere held at the music and film festival of South By Southwest on Austin, Texas.

According to early synopses, the original series of AppleTV+ will tell the disgrace in which the Israeli real estate company falls adam neumannplayed by Leto.

“It tells of the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork’s $50 billion commercial real estate startup,” he says. Variety.

Anne’s role will be that of impact director of the company and wife of the businessman, Rebecca Neumann.

The plot is based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork Wondery that in real life it did happen. The miniseries of eight episodes will arrive at streaming platform this March 18.

WeCrashed will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. Manzana when the project started.

Days before the premiere, the star of The Devil Wears Prada was seen in New York making promotional tours without Leto, since the actor was busy making special presentations for the launch of his film Morbius.

These apparitions occurred after returning from an extended family vacation for Rome and Francewhere she was invited to several fashion shows.

The paparazzi they caught her distilling glamor and elegance with various denim and business-style outfits.

