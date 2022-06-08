Anne Hathaway shows that the pictures are back with elegant minidress

Anne Hathaway She is considered one of the most elegant women of the momenteach of the looks that she decides to wear in her public appearances becomes an example of fashion and femininity.

The actress is considered a fashion icon since she began her career artistic and is that the roles he has played usually have a relationship with beauty and style.

Although his career has been very diverse, everyone tends to remember iconic roles such as “Andy” in “The Devil Wears Prada” or “Jules” in “fashion intern”.

There is no doubt that the famous has made it clear that fashion is one of the references for which she is known and that is that in her daily life also reveals looks that inspire their fans.

This was recently demonstrated when he wore a checkered look that could become the trend that it dominates in this 2022, because it gave it elegance and authenticity.

The actress posed in this dress that stood out for its brown tones and nude with a classic lapel collar cut.

The garment was innovative thanks to the subtle contrasts of textures and colorssince he played with dark brown for the squares and a nude for the front zipper area.

Anne Hathaway is the queen of elegance

No matter which event you attend, Anne knows how to dazzle and bring out that elegant side that identifies her so much.

He recently demonstrated it by wearing and striking look in a yellow tone, which was made up of a shirt dress-style garment with shorts.

The imposing style was complemented with silver accessories, nude shoes and a very simple hairstyle with hair pulled back and curtain fringe.