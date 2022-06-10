Anne Hathaway shows the 5 basic garments for SUMMER that should not be missing in your closet: PHOTOS

Anne Hathaway always manages to capture the attention of people for his warm and simple personality, as well as for his acting skills, but also for his style and contributions to fashion, so now we tell you what are the basic outfits of the actress for this summer.

Summer It is one of the most anticipated seasons of the year, because you can enjoy the sunny days, the beaches and everything becomes more colorful, even our outfits usually have more striking colors to transmit life and freshness.

Under this line, we mention what are the basic outfits who shares us Anne Hathaway, with which you can be inspired to create your own. Are you ready? Take note of each of them.

The basic summer looks, according to Anne Hathaway

palazzo pants

Palazzo pants cannot be missing in your wardrobe! Whether in striking and vibrant colors, with strokes or smooth and in more subdued colors; the truth is that it is a chameleonic garment for all types of bodies, because because it has a certain looseness in the legs and accentuates the waist, it stylizes the figure of the person.

Loose tailored suit

Tailored suits should not only be a essential for summer, but for your whole life; however, for summer a loose tailored suit can work to be more comfortable with the high temperatures that can occur and not have the clothes stuck to your body. There are even tailored suits with a capri cut. How about that freshness?

flared jeans

Are skinny jeans left behind? Not quite, but for this summer flared jeans will be your great ally because you can combine them with sandals or open heels, which will keep you cool. In addition to that you can put together your outfit with a shirt or blouse, it depends on the occasion.

Dresses

Whether long or short, Anne Hathaway has shown that a essential of this summer are the dresses; on most occasions she has used soft colors, but also with prints. The important thing here is that they are light so you can enjoy the weather.

printed jumpsuit

Let the fever of summer invade your wardrobe and arm yourself with some jumpsuits, if they are printed much better, as it is a way to be in tune with the summer atmosphere.

