Anne Hathaway shows the correct way to wear a classic shirt to look elegant

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most elegant women of the moment and it is that each of the outfits that she decides to wear becomes a fashion reference for both experts and loyal fans.

Just a few weeks ago, the famous dazzled at the Cannes Film Festivalwhere she paraded with the most sophisticated, elegant and attractive outfits, thus becoming one of the best dressed in the place.

But not only in luxurious and prestigious events is when the actress manages to dazzlesince in all contexts finds a way for even the simplest garments to become that elegant piece which brings out his splendid personality.

This was recently demonstrated by wearing a basic salmon-toned satin shirt, with which he not only demonstrated his simplicitybut highlighted that natural beauty that characterizes it so much.

Anne wore this garment in a very simple way with some open buttons and the slightly raised neck, which gave it that touch of elegance that it often seeks.

The famous combined this shirt with a luxurious golden necklace with red stonesin addition to shiny silver-tone earrings, details that complemented the look that was part of her collaboration with the Bulgari firm.

Anne Hathaway dazzles with simplicity

Far from looking for an outfit that is too flashy, Anne opted for simplicity and her style was complemented with a makeup with very natural nude and pink tones.

In addition, the famous wore a hairstyle with light waves and volume back.

In a second image of the actress, she also opted for a basic shirt, but this time in white, with a raised collar and combined with silver-tone accessories such as a watch, a bracelet, a ring and earrings, all with sparkling crystals.

Let us remember that, Just a few days ago, the interpreter wore an elegant white sequined dress on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festivalwhich stood out for its simplicity and elegance.