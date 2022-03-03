Anne Hathaway shows us why an off-white coat is so necessary in winter – Revista Para Ti

Anne Hathaway was seen in Paris walking with her husband Adam Shulman and their children Jack and Jonathan with a athleisure look that fills us with inspiration.
Preparing for winter 2022, we take your reference super chic and elegant coat like the long white coat.
Anne Hathaway chooses a white coat to complement her athleisure looks
The White coat It is a garment that has always captured all eyes and is synonymous with elegance and sophistication. It is a garment that is usually associated with more formal or evening outfits, but the actress shows us that it can also be adapted to more urban looks.
The actress of “The Devil Wears Fashion” chose a set of a fleece sweatshirt and pants and for the low temperatures she chose to look with a off white long coat to elevate your look to its maximum power.
To complete her athleisure look, she added some white sneakers.
This winter 2022, the long white coat will be a fundamental piece to complement your most chic looks. Adopt it without fear and go out to conquer the asphalt.
