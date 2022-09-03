Anne Hathaway Sleek in Denim at ‘Armageddon Time’ Debut

Anne Hathaway, elegant in denim at the debut of Armageddon Time. | Special: Anne Hathaway.

Yesterday, Friday, the 49th edition of the Telluride Film Festivalin Telluride, in the rocky mountains of Colorado, United States, and one of the great guests is Anne Hathawaywho was introduced for the film’s debut “Armageddon Time” who stars Added to this, it caused a stir because she wore elegant in denim garments.

The Academy Award-winning actress shone at the casual, outdoor event because she opted for a look fresh and youthful. He wore a sleeveless, high-necked black blouse that exposed her slender silhouette because the front and back of the garment are joined by thin straps on the sides.

Being even more daring, Anne Hathaway, 39, wore neon yellow underwear that contrasted with the blouse, as well as with the high waist jeans and wide leg that he wore. These are in dark denim, which allowed the look of the actress was somber and elegant.

As accessories, the movie star wore pointe boots, a handbag, plastic sunglasses and a hat, all in black, reinforcing the choice of almost all black of look. This is how the protagonist of “Les Miserables” gave a new meaning to casual fashion, showing that with this one you can still look sophisticated.

The choice of garments was a total success, as well as his change of outfits that still caused a stir because it said yes to two trends: the garments with glitter and made with denimie, again she said yes to a semi-formal style that made her look simply fantastic.

this second look It consisted of a long and tight brown dress whose fabric has sparkles and glitter. To cushion the cold of the afternoon-night, she wore a trench coat with gold buttons. She completed the outfit with the same boots and bags that she wore with the first outfit, proving that key elements are always the answer to a winning outfit.

During the festival, which began yesterday Friday and ends the day after Monday, Anne Hathaway arrived in the company of her co-star, Jeremy Strong, and the director and producer of the feature film, James Gray, since the tape is debuting in North America after its premiere at European festivals this year, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Like most of the projects headed by the actress, the tape is one of the most anticipated. Experts in Seventh Art have highlighted the human side of the film, especially since it is based on James Gray’s childhood memories. This allows us to share what his life was like from childhood to adulthood in the borough of Queens, New York, in the mid-1980s.