Anne Hathaway speaks about the constitutional right to abortion

Actress Anne Hathaway specifically called out the recent Supreme Court reversal. of Roe v. Wade in the midst of an uncertain future.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress marked the 16th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada with a post on Instagram, discussing how the country has changed since the iconic fashion film was released in 2006.

“Looking back at the photos from this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many, including my own, I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this film built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health”wrote. “See you at the fight xx”.





The last message from the actress WeCrashed It is not the first time that he advocates for the right to abortion.

In May 2019, shortly after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state (the ban was blocked by a federal judge), Hathaway returned to defend the right of woman to choose

“Yes, the anti-abortion movement is primarily about controlling women’s bodies under the (to many sincere) premise of saving lives, and yes, this law is primarily the work of white men. HOWEVER, a white woman sponsored the bill and a white woman signed it. in law”he captioned his Instagram post, which opened with a protest photo from the time.

“As we resist, let us also speak out against the complicity of white women who made this terrible moment possible and which, make no mistake, WILL LEAD to the unnecessary and preventable deaths of women, a disproportionate number of whom will be poor and/or black.”wrote. “Speech. Present yourself. Do not give up”.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court annulled the historic Roe v. Wade and ruled that there is no longer a federally protected right to abortion in the United States.

Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after implementing “trigger bans” that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.

“We hold that Roe and Casey should be annulled”Judge Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision”.

Since then, protests have broken out across the country, with President Joe Biden speaking out against the ruling, calling it “realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error of the Supreme Court”.