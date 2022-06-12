Anne Hathaway, spectacular with a maxi shirt, shorts and Bvlgari jewels

Vibrant colors are one of the biggest trends of the moment. The dyes most used by the famous are fuchsia, turquoise, green, and of course, yellow. This time, it was Anne Hathaway which set the trend with its lookwearing a total outfits in mega yellow shockingone of the most fashionable and popular at the moment.

Anne Hathaway with total yellow look in Paris

To watch the parade bvlgari in Paris -brand of which she is an ambassador-, Anne Hathaway chose a fashionable wardrobe in the color of the moment. And so it was that she posed for the flashes next to a model (wearing a dress of the same color) with a set of maxi shirt dress type, semi open, which combined with a tonal shorts with pockets and gathers.

Anne Hathaway proved that yellow is the trending color of the moment. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemexico).

To the look she added jewelry from Bulgarian: silver glitter necklaces Y same style bracelets.

Priyanka Chopra, low-cut and pailletes

At his side, in another of the images of the event, he posed with her Priyanka Chopra: The actress and wife of Nick Jonas wore a orange prom dress shocking, draped stylewith a long XXL neckline to the waistwith glitters Y long sleeves which combined with a silver necklace with huge red gemstone appliquein tune with the star garment.

Anne Hathaway posed for photos in a yellow shirt and shorts ensemble. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemexico).

Anne Hathaway with basic make up and relaxed hairstyle

The beauty look of Anne? The actress chose to wear a semi-updo hairstyle from decontracted bun and savage, with some strands of hair on both sides of the face. For the makeup, he opted for a simple and straightforward design, but no less striking for that: shadows in dark tones for the eyelid areaa outlined in jet black, rosy blush on the cheekshighlighter for certain parts of the face and a light pink lipstick with a slight shimmer in the best style lipstick.

Anne Hathaway chose yellow for her runway look. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemexico).

He crowned such a fashion bet with luxury footwear: colored super high stiletto mules beige.

Anne Hathaway dazzled with her look in yellow for the Bulgari show. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemexico).

In this way, Hathaway demonstrates once again that yellow is one of the most used and popular colors of the season and sets the trend among fashion lovers. There is no doubt that the actress is passionate about design and this is evidenced by each of her public appearances.

Anne Hathaway in yellow look. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemexico).

