Anne Hathaway splurges beauty in a white dress at the Cannes Film Festival

The actress Anna Hathaway shone on the red carpet Cannes Film Festivalin France, during the screening of the film Armageddon Time.

The Hollywood star paraded in a spectacular white sequined dress, with a bandeau-style top and a skirt with a long train and a slit cut to show off her toned legs.

Hathaway, 39, wore forearm sleeves and silver sneakers.

Photo: EFE

In addition, the actress gave it a touch of elegance with a silver necklace with a huge blue stone in the center.

The protagonist of the movie ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ used makeup in light tones to give a touch of naturalness to her face, while letting her brown hair fall over her slightly disheveled back.

Like Anne Hathaway, the screening at the Cannes Film Festival was also attended by Julia Roberts and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Armageddon Time is one of the most anticipated films at the film festival. The feature film stars Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.

The film is set in 1980s Queens and focuses on an 11-year-old boy who begins to discover the world, in an almost autobiographical tone.

Last February, the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress he also premiered the series WeCrashed, co-starring Jared Leto.

See the best photos of Anne Hathaway in the gallery above.