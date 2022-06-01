Anne Hathaway stands out with her youthful party looks

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most followed actresses during the 75th Cannes Film Festival because of his new movie, “Armageddon Time.” She has been on many red carpets belonging to the festival this year and her looks have been insane for her fans. Let’s see them below!

The Cannes Film Festival It’s THE most fashionista celebration of the year for celebrities. The Côte d’Azur is filled with celebrities and photographers on every red carpet. Anne Hathaway She is one of the stars that shines this 2022 and these were her most youthful and informal outfits.

Mini-dress

Anne Hathaway evokes a young Audrey Hepburn in this minidress. Photo: Instagram.

One of the two minidresses with which she surprised us Anne Hathaway in Cannes it was this. A somewhat sixties design in colors such as butter and light browns, in a very small check print, with a closed neckline, sleeveless and an A-line skirt.

The actress complemented it with nude stilettos, XXL sunglasses and a white bag. These dresses are perfect for all bodies, since the belt and the slightly wide skirt create an hourglass figure and stylize the legs.

Jeans

Jeans never fail… Not even in Cannes! Photo: Instagram.

In her appearances off the red carpet, Anne Hathaway She wore cropped wide leg jeans along with a black top, a black and white cropped jacket, a silver bag, sunglasses and white thong sandals.

This is a look that we have already seen many times in the Cannes Film Festival, as in Penélope Cruz and Kristen Stewart, because it is a guaranteed success whether you are photographed in the streets or on the red carpet itself. They are neutral colors in garments that are wardrobe staples. Assured success!

Set

Anne Hathaway also brings some color to the festival with this ensemble. Photo: Instagram.

Although the outfits we saw are very youthful and casual, this look is much more colorful and original. Anne Hathaway she selected a set of extra high-waisted palazzo pants and a cropped shirt with an abstract print in red, yellow, blue and green,

Again, she opted for her square glasses and silver strappy sandals. An outfit that only the actress, with her style and attitude, can perfectly wear and defend in a classic celebration, in which the looks are one of the most important centers of the festival.

Anne Hathaway surprise and enchant with their ideal looks for the day at Cannes Film Festival. We want your outfits!