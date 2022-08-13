Anne Hathaway stars in Bulgari’s new Diva’s Dream

Since her iconic appearances at Cannes, the princess of Genovia became the style icon that we didn’t see coming but with just a couple of looks she stole our hearts, but we weren’t the only ones. Bvlgari also fell for the Anne Hathaway effect and obviously she had to be the star of her new High Jewelry collection: Divas’ Dream.

Fashion + cinema: these trends were inspired by our fav movies

The new collection is, as its name says, literally dreamlike. Cheerful, feminine and very sophisticated, these pieces are a profusion of diamonds that reflect all the craftsmanship and delicacy of the Bvlgari house.

Returning to its inspiration in the Eternal City that characterizes Bvlgari so much, it takes up the iconic fans of Rome to turn them into their brightest version. ever, and obviously Anne Hathaway had to be the first to wear them.

The new interpretations are a play on opaque stones, which stand out through a delicate frame of diamonds, experimenting with different textures, brightness levels and artistically cut gemstones that dazzle together with their refined design. And if they assure us that we look as good as Anne, we love them too.

As if the intriguing design of these pieces were not enough, they are also extra versatile, as the necklaces can be worn at different lengths to create a good look. layering game or also as a bracelet. The color variations are endless too, so there’s no excuse not finding your fav gemstone. From mandarin garnet and rubellite to tanzanite, citrine, tourmaline and amethyst, say it and it will be granted.

Following: Kylie Jenner and Stormi wore matching looks on their trip to London

Explore more at: Instyle.mx