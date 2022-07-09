Anne Hathaway steals hearts in Rome with Barbie minidress

Anne Hathaway was one of the special guests at the fashion show of Maison Valentinoheld in Rome.

Upon arrival at the exclusive fashion event, the actress captured the media attention dressed in a spectacular dress from the same fashion house, very attached to the trend of the barbie pink and its dreamy aesthetic.

Like something out of a box of dolls, she wore a sparkly dress with a full skirt attached to a long-sleeved top with a turtle neck, as well as ruffles under the bust, which helped to accentuate her slim silhouette.

She added a pair of super high platform sneakers with a chunky heel and a bracelet around her ankles that barely allowed her to walk the cobblestone streets of Romealthough without losing style.

He finished the look pink with a hot pink mini bag with chain and grayish studs.

Photo: AFP

Her face was angelic with light makeup that highlighted her youthful beauty, with pink lipstick, light blush on the cheekbones and shadows on the eyelids, while her hair took its own leading role by wearing a hairstyle with a parting in the middle and wavy locks.

Inside of the Valentino Women’s Fall-Winter Haute Couture 2022-2023the star of The diary of a princess was photographed with the designer’s businessman and partner Valentino Garavani, Giancarlo Giammetti and the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintur, in addition to other celebrities and famous personalities from Italy.

Prior to the show, Hathaway was seen with kate hudson arriving at an exclusive hotel in the center of Rome.

Anne traveled to Europe in the middle of her break from recording Mother’s Instinct in New Jersey.

The thriller psychological is a new version of Duelles by Olivier Masset-Depasse, starring in 2018 by Anne Coesens and Veele Baetens. In this new version, Hathaway appears in the box next to Jessica ChastainJohns Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Caroline Lagerfelt.

Photo: AFP

He has also been working on the film set She Came To Me in New York, same in which he acts together with Peter DinklageMarisa Tomei, Brian d’Arcy James, and Joanna Kulig.

According to the first synopses, She Came To Me tells the story of a composer suffering from writer’s block who is inspired after having an affair.

Hathaway plays a woman named Patricia, while the star of game of thrones is the writer Steven.

Photo: AP

MA