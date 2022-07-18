Anne Hathaway stole all eyes with a total fuchsia look at the Valentino show

Rome dressed up to live the valentine’s returnwith the presentation of his new couture winter collection. With an extraordinary parade in the mythical staircase of the Plaza de España, the roots of the firm of the renowned Italian designer will be remembered.

The glamor of haute couture, normally located in Milan, returns to the Eternal City, where the history of this important “maison” began to be woven in the 1960s. The new collection will be presented in a 600 meter walkway located in the heart of the capital.

read also: Dramatic catwalks, horses and sparkles in Paris haute couture

Valentino paraded in Piazza Spagna. (Photo: AFP)

The choice of the place has not been random, since the creative director of the firm, Pierpaolo Piccioli, wanted to honor “the roots of Valentino and its values” in the same place where in 1985 the first parade of the house was held.

Fuchsia, the new fetish color of Valentino. (Photo: AFP)

“Rome is the place where everything begins, life, people, our stories and identities are here. We belong to this place as much as he belongs to the world and to Valentino”, explained Piccioli about the parade, which bears the title of “The Beginnings” (The beginnings).

Fashionistas and the curious were at the via dei Condotti, the famous street full of luxury fashion stores that leads to Plaza de España. The iconic site hosted 60 years ago the first local valentine. From there they saw fifty models parade who wore the latest from the luxury firm, with lots of color and glamour.

Lime green on the Valentino catwalk in Rome. (Photo: AFP)

Valentino and Rome, one heart

In addition to the spectacular parade, which will pass through historic points in the center of Rome, such as Piazza Mignanelli, where its current store is located, the soul of Valentino reached other places in the city. This was the case of the emblematic buildings and bridges that cross the Tiber River, which were illuminated and decorated with banners of the Italian luxury brand.

Also, the house will give to the city several palm trees to decorate the Plaza de Españawill invest in the restoration of a mosaic in the Baths of Caracalla and will open its historical archives for three days, dating from between 1959 and 1973.

The models paraded on the steps of Piazza Spagna. (Photo: AFP)

“Doing something for Rome means doing it for all of us, because is the daily scene of our activitiesPiccioli explained. In addition, he celebrated being able to parade through the capital: “It is our home and our daily theater, the place where everything is born and then goes out into the world.”

Which celebrities attended the Valentino parade in Rome

In addition to the English supermodel Naomi Campbell (who recently starred in a campaign for the brand) were actresses Kate Hudson and Anne Harhaway. The last one wore a total fuchsia look that caused a sensation and became the photo of the day on fashion social networks.

Anne Hathaway made an impact with her total fuchsia look. (Photo: AFP)

Follow us at @estilotn and find out what’s new in fashion and beauty.