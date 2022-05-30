Anne Hathaway stuns at Cannes in a white Armani ensemble

Anne Hathaway became an inspiration walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival during the presentation of the film Armageddon Timewith a minimalist set from Armani and jewels from Bvlgari that dazzled.

This is the actress’s first time attending the festival in France, but she did not disappoint in a custom white gown by Giorgio Armani Privé, complete with a train and oversized bow, as well as a Bvlgari sapphire necklace that, according to the jewelry company, introduces “107.15 dazzling carats of royal blue cushion-cut sapphire from Sri Lanka”.

The Oscar winner was joined on the carpet by her husband Adam Shulman, who wore a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

“You hire Erin Walsh [estilista] and you trust her. You know, I’ve never been to Cannes, and I’ve been watching the film festival craze unfold for a couple of decades. And I’ve noticed certain things that you can never go wrong with,” Hathaway told the magazine. People. “You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You can never go wrong with something that looks elegant and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable. And I noticed that many of my favorite actresses had their first-hand experience dressing all in white. So that’s what I did.”

But that was not the only look with which she drew attention, since during the press activities this Friday she wore a very jovial look with a Gucci look: a minidress with a bullet bra neckline, characteristic of the 60s, and a fabric navy blue with glitter details.

To style it, she fused platform sandals with a delicate bow. Finely detailed jewelry from Bvlgari.

Tape Armageddon Timean American period production, is a story about growing up in Queens, New York, in the 1980s. In addition to Hathaway, the cast includes Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins.