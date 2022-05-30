Entertainment

Anne Hathaway stuns at Cannes in a white Armani ensemble

Photo of James James
Anne Hathaway became an inspiration walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival during the presentation of the film Armageddon Timewith a minimalist set from Armani and jewels from Bvlgari that dazzled.

This is the actress’s first time attending the festival in France, but she did not disappoint in a custom white gown by Giorgio Armani Privé, complete with a train and oversized bow, as well as a Bvlgari sapphire necklace that, according to the jewelry company, introduces “107.15 dazzling carats of royal blue cushion-cut sapphire from Sri Lanka”.

The Oscar winner was joined on the carpet by her husband Adam Shulman, who wore a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

“You hire Erin Walsh [estilista] and you trust her. You know, I’ve never been to Cannes, and I’ve been watching the film festival craze unfold for a couple of decades. And I’ve noticed certain things that you can never go wrong with,” Hathaway told the magazine. People. “You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You can never go wrong with something that looks elegant and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable. And I noticed that many of my favorite actresses had their first-hand experience dressing all in white. So that’s what I did.”

But that was not the only look with which she drew attention, since during the press activities this Friday she wore a very jovial look with a Gucci look: a minidress with a bullet bra neckline, characteristic of the 60s, and a fabric navy blue with glitter details.

To style it, she fused platform sandals with a delicate bow. Finely detailed jewelry from Bvlgari.

Tape Armageddon Timean American period production, is a story about growing up in Queens, New York, in the 1980s. In addition to Hathaway, the cast includes Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins.

Actor Jeremy Strong, left, and Anne Hathaway upon arrival at the presentation of the...
Actor Jeremy Strong, left, and Anne Hathaway arrive for the presentation of the film ‘Armageddon Time’, at the Cannes Film Festival, in the south of France, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Vianney Le Caer / Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

