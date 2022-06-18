Entertainment

Anne Hathaway, surprise festival-goer

That common sense is the least common of the senses is a reality as hackneyed as it is true. But it has had to be Anne Hathaway (New York, United States, 1982) in charge of putting a little logic to logic: if you want to be the best, dress for it. As a bride does on the most important day of her life. So with a white sequin ensemble crop top and skirt with tail by Armani Privé –and a stunning necklace by Bvlgari with a 107 carat sapphire–, the actress has risen to the altars of the festival that, beyond celebrating the seventh art, also maximizes fashion. Something that most of the time is only achieved from aesthetic minimalism.

As mini as the other outfit that Hathaway has walked through the Cannes Film Festival in its 75th edition. Signed by Gucci, a blue and black minidress with shiny details placed the American at that point of the road where the path forks in two directions. the of the look romantic style of the 60s, achieved with sophisticated choices, puffy hairstyles and ripped accessories, and that of a firm commitment to daring: a few centimeters of fabric, the undeniable role of latex and a bullet bra inspired by the one that Jean Paul Gaultier made exclusively for a young Madonna, in 1990, when she started her Blond Ambition tour in the Japanese city of Chiba.

