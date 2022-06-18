Anne Hathaway, surprise festival-goer

That common sense is the least common of the senses is a reality as hackneyed as it is true. But it has had to be Anne Hathaway (New York, United States, 1982) in charge of putting a little logic to logic: if you want to be the best, dress for it. As a bride does on the most important day of her life. So with a white sequin ensemble crop top and skirt with tail by Armani Privé –and a stunning necklace by Bvlgari with a 107 carat sapphire–, the actress has risen to the altars of the festival that, beyond celebrating the seventh art, also maximizes fashion. Something that most of the time is only achieved from aesthetic minimalism.

As mini as the other outfit that Hathaway has walked through the Cannes Film Festival in its 75th edition. Signed by Gucci, a blue and black minidress with shiny details placed the American at that point of the road where the path forks in two directions. the of the look romantic style of the 60s, achieved with sophisticated choices, puffy hairstyles and ripped accessories, and that of a firm commitment to daring: a few centimeters of fabric, the undeniable role of latex and a bullet bra inspired by the one that Jean Paul Gaultier made exclusively for a young Madonna, in 1990, when she started her Blond Ambition tour in the Japanese city of Chiba.

Latex is not a grateful fabric, they have confirmed it with their uncomfortable poses more than one celebrity in a photo call. But it is treacherous. As much or more as that partner of faults that encourages you to continue committing misdeeds in pairs while she is already thinking about how to get rid of the punishment. Slippery and sticky. Rigid and revealing. His non-existent touch of grace means that fashion has seldom trusted his ability to be chosen in a high-profile event. Although he did Anthony Vaccarello at the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2020 Collectionwhen with his designs he managed to make the most daring fabric in the wardrobe shine in its most elegant version.

But it wasn’t Madonna the terrible child of music, which has boasted styling on this occasion. It has been done by an actress who came to the big screen unexpectedly becoming the princess of Genovia and over time she evolved into one of the most necessary actresses in today’s cinema.

With The Miserables got the audience to get up from their seats standing in line one by one to apologize for having considered her for years as one of the worst creatures that Hollywood had given. And at the same time, Google users went from typing ‘why does everyone hate Anne Hathaway?’ to look for the face of america’s new bridea throne that he snatched from the woman with the infinite smile, Julia Roberts, and which she still maintains today, among other reasons, thanks to such fresh and superb appearances as those she has made in the city on the Côte d’Azur, on the occasion of the presentation of his new movie, Armageddon Timeconquering Cannes and social networks.

Anne Hathaway, from Armani Privé and jewels from Bvlgari, at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Haute couture has come together again in this corner of the French Riviera, already converted into the nerve center of trends beauty and the glamor parading through Hollywood every season. A moment designed to attract attention and get right and wrong to open their mouths to make the same comment: “Fulanita could not have dazzled better.”

This has happened. It was Anne Hathaway who, without saying a word, gave us the style lesson that we shouldn’t forget: if those who watch you don’t see you as the most surprising ‘wow’ in life, what are you doing there?