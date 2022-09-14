Anne Hathaway surprised by revealing to the world her favorite junk food

From a very young age, Anne Hathaway has become a Hollywood icon thanks to her acting skills, which is why millions of followers have followed in her footsteps, and this time a photo of her holding a pizza went viral. .

Anne Hathawaythe 39-year-old American actress, winner of the Oscar award, is undoubtedly one of the Hollywood icons thanks to her prowess in famous films such as “The Devil Wears Fashion” and “The Princess Diaries”, roles with which she became famous internationally.

Because of the popularity of this young woman, many of her followers do not stop wondering how at her age this acting professional continues to look so rejuvenated, and that is, Anne Hathaway On different occasions, he has shown that despite having a strict diet, on certain occasions he does not hesitate to treat himself to good taste.

It was then that the Hola portal made a viral photograph of Anne Hathaway holding a large box of pizza and handing out slices to the fans around. This reveals the actress’s favorite junk food, so were her words when she was asked about it:

“We found this brand of frozen pizza that we love, and that was our saving grace this year.”

These words of Anne Hathaway It was the year 2020, when in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, most people were going through really strong moments due to the strict social restrictions that were in place.

Anne Hathaway With this action, she showed that her pizza is one of the junk foods that she loves the most in the world. Her love for this Italian recipe is so great that she refused to reveal which is her favorite pizza restaurant, since then it would be impossible for her to get it: