Anne Hathaway surprises singing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Anne Hathaway is at one of her highest peaks of popularity lately. In recent days, we have seen how is becoming a great fashion icon, reminding us of his role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. First, going to ‘The Late Show’ with a neon jumpsuit to match a jacket, ideal, and, second, with a light blue ‘cut out’ dress designed exclusively for her by David Koma

She wore both looks to present her latest work, the eight-episode AppleTV+ series ‘Wecrashed’ in which he co-stars with Jared Leto. Both give life to the Neumann couple, Adam and Rebekah, the founders of the American real estate empire WeWork, created in 2010 but which lost millions of dollars and the film shows how it rose and fell in the market.

To present this series also He was on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ last night, where he surprised locals and strangers alike with his magnificent voice. At one point in the show, Hathaway and the host got up on a small stage to sing. The first song that was played was ‘Since U Been Gone’, by Clarkson herself, and then the actress dazzled with a spectacular flow of voice.

Afterwards, the presenter and Hathaway made a peculiar version in which Queen and Vanilla Ice were mixed, with the classic ‘Under Pressure’. The public did not stop applauding, delivered the interpretation of the artist. Many of them remembered through social networks that Anne Hathaway had won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2012 for her performance as Fantine in ‘Les Miserables’.

Anne Hathaway has many premieres ahead of her; she is in a very busy moment. After ‘WeCrashed’, We will see her in the mystery film ‘Eileen’, which adapts the homonymous novel by Ottessa Moshfegh. With Anthony Hopkins will premiere ‘Armageddon Time’, a film about life in the New York neighborhood of Queens in the 80s.

It is also linked with a feature film that will honor the five decades of ‘Sesame Street’. Marisa Tomei and Matthew Broderick will be his co-stars in ‘She Came to Me’, a dramedy about a writer who suffers from blank paper syndrome and that recovers the desire to live after a night of passion.

