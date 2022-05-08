Anne Hathaway takes a risk with a neon two-piece look

Anne Hathaway: her style and best looks

Anne Hathaway It is possibly one of the most beloved celebrities by society. Perhaps it is the brilliant characters that she has played throughout her professional career, her naturalness in front of the cameras or her enviable sense of humor. Whatever the reason, the actress is one of those women who, whatever they do or wear what they wear, is always going to get good reviews. As she demonstrates to us, once again, in her last public appearance with an eye-catching super trendy neon look.

The celebrity attended the prestigious program ‘The Late Show’ along with presenter Stephen Colbert to enjoy one of his typical interviews full of anecdotes, laughter and curiosities that the public likes so much and that bring celebrities closer to other people. However, beyond the show itself, Hathaway became the center of attention even shortly before entering the studio. And no, she wasn’t exactly because she was a Hollywood star.

The actress surprised all the lucky ones who were in the place with a striking very trendy two-piece look in this season.

Anne Hathaway’s trendiest two-piece set

James DevaneyGetty Images

James DevaneyGetty Images

We will not deny it. Perhaps it is a set too flashy or risky for most people. But if there is only one person on this planet who can wear such a style and defend it in a big way, it is Anne Hathaway.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The celebrity became the main focus of all eyes and cameras with a look with two of the trends that are most sweeping among fashion experts: neon colors and two-piece sets.

We have already been warning about it for several seasons, the streets are filled with cheerful and colorful colors in all their versions to impregnate the atmosphere with happiness and -above all- spring. But if on top of that we wear them with a two-piece styling that is so much in fashion today, then all the better.

The outfits in question was composed of a polka dot strappy jumpsuit multicolored with a tight body and thin straps. While, on her part, the lower part of the set was with a most elegant elephant foot design to further favor the actress’s silhouette through perfect harmony.

In addition, the matching ‘oversize’ jacket that he wore on his shoulders finished off the style in an extraordinary way. Perhaps too risky for anyone, but not for the actress.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io