Anne Hathaway talks about her character Rebekah Neumann in the series WeCrashed

However, unlike the other TV shows that currently dominate online content, in We Crashed, the story behind the success and decline of WeWork, there are no legal frauds and no one who should go to prison. There are only two people who consummated their love, Rebekah and her husband Adam Neumann, through the mutual support and convincing power with which both declared their intention to make this world a better place; an equation where a third member is added that was the piece that completed the puzzle, its partner Michael McKelvey; in addition to the investment partners and employees involved in the story.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in the role of Rebekah and Adam Neumann for WeCrashed. Peter Kramer/Apple TV+

Everything seems to be going great when the company receives a first injection of capital, which later turns into stratospheric sums of money and the opening of co-working spaces around the world. But in the end, certain key factors determined the turnaround that detracted from the historic devaluation of the business during its failed attempt to go public. What happened?

Anne Hathaway you can explain it from the skin of Rebekahwho was a yoga teacher and aspiring actress (cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow) when he met adam neumannthe role played by the Oscar-winning actor, Jared Leto. Both were like two opposing forces but complementary and essential for that outcome. They were always there for each other, even when ego overcame their good intentions.