Anne Hathaway talks about Nate in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Watch ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ in 2022 it is a real fantasy. Like so many other movies, this one has ‘aged’ quite well. By this we mean that, obviously, there are nuances that we detect and that annoy us (it was released in 2006), but the learning that is extracted from the ending is very good (we will not go into the magic of the styling, the shots of New York, the dynamics of the magazine, the masterful interpretations of Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway per se). Although well, Anne is precisely the one who brings us here.

In a recent interview on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Victoria Beckham, Anne has for the first time commented on the viral theory that Nate (Adrian Grenier, who played her boyfriend in the film) is the real villain of the history. If you don’t know this theory: brief summary. If you remember well, the role that Nate plays revolves around her toxic attitudes: he pressured her, he was not happy for her and he did not support her in her work, only criticism of her. This has led to the development of a narrative that positions Nate as a macho and possessive man, something that Anne has justified.

Adrian and Anne in 2006, at the premiere of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. Sylvain GabouryGetty Images

When asked: “Do you think he is the real villain?”, he replied: “No, I’m sorry, I don’t think so. I think they were both very young and discovering life. And he behaved like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s. Hopefully, I got over that, and I think that’s what we all do. I wouldn’t want that moment in my life to define me, so I don’t see Nate as a villain.”

What do you think? Is he right or is Nate’s attitude not justifiable?

