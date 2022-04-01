Anne Hathaway Talks What It Was Like Filming With Jared Leto And Bringing The Creators Of WeWork To Life

in the middle of a boom of series based on real events and, even more specifically, of stories about young entrepreneurs who are accused of fraud, AppleTv+ premiered WeCrashed.

Now available on AppleTv+, this fiction takes us behind the scenes of the formation of one of the last great unicorns in the United States: WeWork . The series stars the magnetic duo of Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, who play Adam and Rebekah Neumann. For six episodes we see how this power couple rise and triumph as quickly as it falls and crashes to be the center of a scandal in the cradle of technology and entrepreneurship.

In an exclusive talk with OHLALÁ!, we sat down to talk with Anne Hathaway. An actress we love since The princess’s Diary and that has conquered us with each of its films and series.

Photo courtesy of AppleTV+

We are in the midst of a boom of stories like WeCrashedwhy do you think these people become such incredible characters?

I feel that we are all attracted to charismatic people and to those personalities who have this uncanny ability to get others to do what they want. We live in times where we are incredibly connected. , just today I chatted with people who were in completely different time zones. It’s wild that we can do that! So if you’re charismatic and have the ability to connect with people, it’s almost a superpower. Something in which many would be willing to invest a lot of money… and perhaps that is why it does not surprise me that we see cases like this more and more often

your episode of Modern Love it’s my favorite of the whole series, but it must have felt like making a mini movie. What is it like working a character for so many episodes?

Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for that comment. On WeCrashed there was a lot of trust and I’m very lucky to have worked with Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello . If any actor is thinking of getting involved in one of his projects and is reading me: don’t hesitate, do it! Not only because they are talented, but also because they are very faithful to his words. Everything they told me they were going to do, they did. Something that was key for me because, when I joined the project, only some of the scripts were available and not the entire season. I never sign a project without reading all the scripts first, so that was very different for me!

They were also very generous and allowed me to participate in the process of building Rebekah. . While I had no impact on where she would get to in the series (something that was always her vision), I do know that they let me have a say in the process… how she got to that point. place.

I imagine that working with a character based on a real person takes a different kind of process. What kind of sources and materials did you use?

A mix of things. I worked with a fantastic researcher who I know from other projects and she was key in helping me understand the world that Rebekah came from. . A context that I now perhaps know a little more about due to the place to which life has been taking me, but which is definitely not where I come from. Above all, this thing that there are things that “you have to hide from the outside”, something that would seem strange to all of us, but not to them. That’s why I wanted to know what his normality meant. I chatted with many people who know her and who also allowed me to get a closer look at who and what she was like.

Rebekah has a key role in building WeWork, do you think Adam could have done it without her?

No way. I don’t think he could have done it without her. . But I also think Adam would be the first person to say it. Rebekah was crucial in his professional growth, she was the one who helped him focus and share his vision, as well as taught him that way of speaking that allowed him – at least at first – to connect with the people around him.

Jared Leto. Photo courtesy of AppleTV+

Within the company, she was responsible for WeGrow. Why do you think this was so important to Rebekah?

I feel like she always wanted to make a positive impact in the world. Although I don’t think it’s my place to judge if they really succeeded or not, it is essential not to forget that they are real people and that they have the possibility of doing other things in their lives. . We have to give them the opportunity to grow from all this they did. As for WeGrow, I think she realized that education was only focused on an intellectual aspect and she wanted it to have a more holistic look.

Do you feel that some of the conflicts that Rebekah has to face are representative of what happens to many women?

To be honest, I don’t think so . I think that most women do not have the resources that she did have, they do not have the help that she does have. I think life is much harder for women in the world who clearly don’t have the resources that Rebekah did.

Did you ever think about what Rebekah would think of your work bringing it to life in the series?

Yes. I thought so.

AND?

My focus is set elsewhere. I always worried that my interpretation was fair to her and that it told the truth about her. Know? When I was researching Rebekah I focused a lot on her spiritual life, something that is very important to her. She was always very open about the value this had for her and – something we didn’t touch on in the series – Kabbalah was key to much of her life. So when I was reading about this, I came across this phrase: “Judge all people fairly.” And what this means to me is to be able to see people for who they are, to be able to see certain behaviors for what they are… but always assume the best of that person. Assuming there is a good reason why you are doing what you are doing. Never think badly or prejudge someone. So I made sure to bring that philosophy to every day that I brought my portrayal of Rebekah to life. .

The chemistry between you and Jared is incredible. What is it like working with him on set?

We had lots of fun! I like to think that with Jared we would have gotten along very well with him, but – if I have to be honest – we did not spend much time together because he was never himself on set. Jared is an immersive actor and he stayed in character throughout the shoot. . But, despite this, our relationship was completely sweet and completely supportive because, just as his performance was important to him, it also gave a lot of value to mine. Without so much talking between takes, we were in constant communication and really rooting for each other. I was very inspired to see him work and that motivated me to do my best in the way we build this true love that exists between our characters.

These characters have the idea of ​​“the game of life”. How does that challenge you?