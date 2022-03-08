Anne Hathaway teaches fashion classes with leggings and high boots

Anne Hathaway She is not only one of the best actresses of Hollywood who stole our hearts in his role as Mia Thermopolis at Diary of a Princesshas also become quite a Fashion Icon.

to their 39 years, the famous enchants with every look she wears, imposing trends for women over 30 who want to dazzle.

Skirts, jeans, and dresses, are just some of the garments that the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada looks stylish, giving fashion lessons.

In recent weeks we have seen her in Rome, Paris and New York, with his best outfits, and recently he already showed which is the best 2022 look to dazzle and shock.

Anne Hathaway gives fashion lessons with leggings and high boots

The famous was caught leaving the airport in new york with a very chic and risky look made up of black leggings and high boots in the same tone.

Anne accessorized this outfit with a gray sweater, dark blazer, beige maxi coat, and a blue neckerchief with which he gave a chic touch to his look.

In addition, he carried loose hair, and chose a cap and sunglasses, giving fashion classes and teaching how to combine leggings with high boots with style and glamour.

Perhaps few would dare to wear these two garments, but Anne Hathaway makes it clear that they can be worn together and, in addition, look very chic, to get out of your comfort zone with class.

“I love her always risky and elegant style”, “one of the best looks I’ve seen her”, “I love her style, it has no limits”, “wow only she would dare to combine leggings and boots and look so good”, and “She is a master of elegance”, were some of the comments on networks.

The famous has shown her love for waders on different occasions with their looks, making it clear that they are the shoes that should never be missing from your closet, as they will elevate your looks, giving them a touch of glamour.

A few months ago, for a date with her husband, Adam Shulman, the famous dazzled wearing a black minidress, which she combined with pantyhose and tall black boots.

This outfit was complemented with a gray overcoat, and a black handbag, showing the best way to wear this shoe with style.