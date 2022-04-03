Anne Hathaway teaches us how to wear a spring look with boots

There is no doubt that Anne Hathaway she is a fashion icon for his exquisite taste when dressing for any occasion.

It is no coincidence that the famous actress be example of many trendsespecially when it comes to seasons of the year.

Spring is already in the air and it’s time to change our outfits to match this beautiful season.

That is why in this article we will teach you how to wear a spring look with wide boots in the style of Anne Hathaway herself.

Dressed in boots your most tender and empowered side

This is definitely a bold combination that unites the casual with the elegant and the delicate with the daring.

A beautiful yellow dress that shouts to the world that spring is here mixed with beautiful black crocodile-style boots that show firmness and authority.

A perfect outfit when impressing everyonewhether it’s for a simple stroll through the mall, a date to the movies or for a formal event.

Anne Hathaway Demonstrates How To Wear Wide Boots With A Skirt For A Night Out Look





It is no coincidence that it is the famous Hollywood actress who starred in the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” in the company of the incomparable Meryl Streep.

Well, when it comes to beauty, fashion and elegancethe celebrity is quite an expert and shows it with great elegance.

A pair of wide boots are the perfect complement to the beautiful skirt ensemble. in leather with a black blouse and a gray wool coat as a finishing touch.

Anne Hathaway and her incredible role whose outfit is still valid





We must emphasize her incredible role as a shy journalism student who entered as an intern at one of the the most famous fashion magazines in the world.

That is why we remember again this super look of wide boots with skirt and blazer Anne He looked elegant in the 2006 movie “The Devil Wears Fashion”.