Anne Hathaway teaches us how to wear a sweetheart neckline

When in fashion, beauty and style, the famous actress Anne Hathaway It is an example to follow for its successful combinations.

The co-star of “The devil wears fashion” is an expert to take advantage of the measures of your body when dressing.

That is why in this article we will teach you how to wear a sophisticated sweetheart neckline in the style of the performer.

An elegant and versatile outfit for any occasion

This was the outfit with which the famous Hollywood star dazzled everyone spectators at one of his gala presentations.

The combination between sweetheart neckline and oversize pants with a belt is simply masterful for creating a comfortable, eye-catching and sophisticated wardrobe.

The black color of their garments highlights the skin tone who played the role of Cat Woman in the famous movie “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”.

Regardless of your bust size, this type of neckline will make you look more stylized and in turn you will earn some height points for exposing shoulders and neck.

Anne Hathaway a girl who knows fashion on and off the big screen

An already well-known fact is that the actress participated as a co-star in two iconic films where the main plot was fashion.

The first was in the company of the iconic Meryl Streep in “The devil wears fashion”, where Anne played Andrea, a journalist without any taste in clothes working in one of the most prestigious fashion magazines.

In another filming, “Fashion Intern”, shared the spotlight with Robert de Nirothis time she played a boss totally dedicated to her job selling clothes and Niro as her intern.

The funny thing is that outside the cameras, Anne is considered one of the best dressed women in all of Hollywood.

Both in finery and in his daily life, The 39-year-old woman has caused a furor and a sensation among those present and even the paparazzi for her elegance when it comes to dressing.

That’s why if you’re going to rely on fashion advice to wear a sweetheart neckline in a sophisticated way, no one better than Anne to serve as an example.