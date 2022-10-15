Anne Hathaway teaches us how to wear high boots with a dress

Anne Hathaway has shown us how to carry a blazer with high boots these days walking the streets of New York. Her look is perfect for the weather in the city, which is right now in the middle of autumn, starting to cool down and getting ready for winter.

This moment is ideal for the catwalk of blazers, jackets and coats, just to leave behind the very light silhouettes, and start making layers fashionable again.

The power suit or big blazers with shoulder pads They were a great element in fashion during the eighties, they sought to demonstrate the professional empowerment of women in all areas and this outfit perfectly reminds us of that time.

But it is also true that the oversized blazer (and almost everything oversized) was a big trend on the Fall 2022 runways, with several designers showing their versions on their runways, brands like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Michael Kors they appeared with their examples and of course, the street proves it.

Anne Hathaway’s look with high boots and an oversize blazer

Hathaway He wore an oversized one, completely square in shape, with a checkered pattern, the shoulder pads emphasized his silhouette. To counteract, under it the white mini dress, a little more elegant, was a touch of femininity to show the legs, ideal for this type of outfit and that the silhouette does not look totally straight. The key point of the outfit were the knee-high autumnal boots so trendy this season. One of the essential garments this season are undoubtedly boots in all their forms, hopefully always high.

Anne Hathaway in New York wears wide blazer with boots. Photo: Getty Images

Oscar-winning actress She combined her entire look with accessories that Vogue magazine called “groovy” because they were more reminiscent of the 1960s than the 1980s. She wore large sunglasses and a leather bag.

According to Vogue magazine, this outfit is part of a new trend of Hathaway.

This look adds to a number of winning outfits that the star has shown off this year. In collaboration with her stylist Erin Walsh, she has experimented with sparkly minidresses from Gucci, brown leather trench coats and pink sequins from Valentino: ‘I’m dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy.’” expressed the actress to the magazine’s September issue.

