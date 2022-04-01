Anne Hathaway: “The concept that ‘behind every great man there is a great woman’ makes me quite angry”

WeCrashed is a drama miniseries based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork from Wondery that talks about the real estate company that provides shared workspaces for technology companies and that premiered on the platform of AppleTV+.

In this context and exclusively with REPROFILEwe communicated with the actress Anne Hathawaywho stars in the miniseries alongside Jared Leto. “It’s a lot of responsibility to play a real personI wanted to be fair and tell the truth but also It’s important not to judge the characters we play.”shot the actress.

“Speaking to everyone who knew Rebekah, she believed in everything she said. There is purity and sweetness in her and a real desire to want to make the world a better place”assured the protagonist of the miniseries.

“The concept that ‘behind every great man there is a great woman’ makes me quite angry So when I read the script I asked if it was going to be Jerry’s story and if I was going to play the second banana, because I’m not interested in that. They told me that they intended to explore Rebekah with a lot of screen time and That’s why I signed up for this project.”Hathaway concluded.

The story of the phenomenon “WE” comes to the small screen thanks to Apple TV + and with the protagonists of Jared Leto in the skin of Adam and Anne Hathaway What Rebecca Neumannwife of the businessman and cousin of the renowned actress

Gwyneth Paltrow.