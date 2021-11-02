Anne Hathaway: the look of the actress on the set of the WeCrashed series with 70s-style clothes

Anne Hathaway has definitely entered the role of Rebekah Neumann for WeCrashed by Apple Tv +. The film project is the chronicle of human failure by her husband Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto) founder of the WeWork start-up, born in 2010 in the aftermath of the Great Recession thanks to a generous donation from her parents on the occasion of their wedding. The mini TV series tells the rise and catastrophe of the new business in front of the room of Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, after the successful podcast We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin

Already this summer, the first shots of Anne Hathaway on the set that portray her in 70s style look with a particular reference to New Age fashion: here we explain the styling choices read in the light of three curiosities we discovered about Rebekah Neumann (because there is a deep connection between her story, her inner guru and her aesthetics) .

Did you know that Rebekah Neumann is Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin? Before taking her husband’s surname, Neumann, Rebekah is a Paltrow and first cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow. His father Bob is the brother of the late Bruce Paltrow, in turn the father of the well-known actress of Shakespeare in love.

Before taking her husband’s surname, Neumann, Rebekah is a Paltrow and first cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow. His father Bob is the brother of the late Bruce Paltrow, in turn the father of the well-known actress of Shakespeare in love. From aspiring actress to Jivamukti yoga instructor. Raised in ease – we have already told you that her parents gave a fragrant sum to give birth to WeWork – Rebekah studied economics and Buddhism at Cornell and, after graduation, worked temporarily at Smith Barney, before even attempting success on the big screen (the most important role is for the short film Awake with Rosario Dawson). However, when she realizes that it is not her path, as she hoped, she decides to become a yoga instructor, embracing the Jivamukti discipline. Shortly after, the meeting with the Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann happens thanks to a mutual friend.

Raised in ease – we have already told you that her parents gave a fragrant sum to give birth to WeWork – Rebekah studied economics and Buddhism at Cornell and, after graduation, worked temporarily at Smith Barney, before even attempting success on the big screen (the most important role is for the short film Awake with Rosario Dawson). However, when she realizes that it is not her path, as she hoped, she decides to become a yoga instructor, embracing the Jivamukti discipline. Shortly after, the meeting with the Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann happens thanks to a mutual friend. Spiritual intuition – There is a fact that determined Rebekah Neumann’s choices: the positive energy she feels and perceives when she meets a person. Several times he stated that he immediately understood that Adam was his soul mate, despite his “I look thin and shaky from the numerous cigarettes consumed“. His spirituality has been cultivated over the years, transforming it from interest to practice (remember the trip to India and the approach to Kabbalah). The continuous search for a spiritual lifestyle re-emerges in the relational and work choices: it seems that he let himself be guided by perception. Some call it intuition, she positive energy.

Adam and Rebekah Neumann Astrid Stawiarz Adam and Rebekah Neumann Ben Gabbe

Anna Hathaway in 70s New Age style as Rebekah Neumann

All this makes us understand why Anne Hathaway on the set of WeCrashed it has a style that echoes New Age fashion, refined in detail and only apparently relaxed. The looks reflect the spirituality and mysticism that animates and guides the protagonists.

Let’s start with the first looks revealed: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are on a beach, dressed completely in white, the color of purity. They have ultra-relaxed attire: she wears a shirt dress, he a pair of white jeans with a raw yarn sweater, they look like business mentors, tied by a connection deep.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto James Devaney

Anne Hathaway’s looks in WeCrashed there is no lack of continuous references to the 1970s, a decade that showed particular interest in the New Age doctrine, through the teachings of the American “spiritual” philosopher David Spangler. Here, on the set, the actress shows off very light caftans, maxi floral-themed dresses, suede jackets and multicolor cardigans. There is also the darker component that focuses on Texan ankle boots.

James Devaney James Devaney James Devaney Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin

Also read: