Anne Hathaway: the mysterious theory of her reincarnation with her husband | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The Internet speculates that a famous couple reincarnated as the actress and her husband.

There is no doubt that Anne Hathaway has become one of the most recognized actresses, and also adored, by the millennial generation, and whether for her work in iconic films such as The Devil Wears Fashion or The Princess Diaries, or by the fact that the interpreter usually distances herself from the controversial, which is strange when news about the Oscar winner has nothing to do with her impeccable work, however the Internet has a lot to say about her marriage to Adam Shulman.

In recent years, a crazy conspiracy theory has been circulating online involving Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, to whom she has been married for over 10 years and together they have two sons, Jack and Jonathan. It all started when Internet users noticed Adam’s strong resemblance to the portraits of the English playwright William Shakespare.

From the inverted triangle shape of his face, to the medium round eyes, to his tapered nose, Shulman is the spitting image of the famous writer. And although this could be just a curious coincidence, sometimes reality seems to surpass fiction and it turns out that this is not the only link with which this theory unites the actress of Les Miserables.

Another impressive fact, and even somewhat terrifying, is that this would not be the only resemblance between William and Adam, but that the playwright’s wife is also called Anne Hathaway. The crazy Internet theory ensures that, in love with his beloved, the writer would have sworn to reincarnate in another life to be with the love of his life.

“Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in another”are some of the romantic quotes that are still recorded that the author of Romeo and Juliet wrote.

In this way, Anne Hathaway and her husband would not only be one of the most solid and strong couples in the world of Hollywood, but also the representation of a passionate love that would have endured the passage of time, passing from one life to another.