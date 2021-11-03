Anne Hathaway: the new practical but refined (vintage) cut

THEn perpetual motion from one set to another, Anne Hathaway keeps the attention of fans alive with always new looks that span over time. Now the tape rewinds to the pre-Reagan era in New York late 70s early 80s. And the actress’s hair is conspicuously shortened into a sophisticated one curly bob.

Anne Hathaway, the vintage chic look for the new film

After “The Witches” and “Locked Down” Anne Hathaway is busy with a thousand new projects, including the Apple TV series “We Crashed” and a movie for “Sesame Street”. But these days he is on the set of “Armageddon Time”, the new film in which he stars alongside Anthony Hopkins. The story is set in the neighborhood Queens from New York in the early 1980s and the American actress (39 next November 12) returns to the set with a new chic vintage-inspired hairstyle.

The ultra-short wavy bob cut, 1980s style

Halfway between a pixie cut and a short bob cut, the new hairstyle of the actress and voice actress has a soft and fluffy silhouette with the line slightly aside and the curly tuft held at bay by a puff of gel.

Climbed gently from the temples to the nape of the neck and paired with the red-tinted goggles on the face from natural makeup, the new cut is in pure revival year 1980. Aligned with the beauty dictates of the early decade, just before Ronald Reagan was elected president.

Not blow-dried or rounded, the hairstyle is kept in shape by the use of curlers and maintains the natural dark brown shade of the actress. Being a set, there is a doubt that it is a wig. Some fans, according to the comments on social networks, hope that this is the case.

