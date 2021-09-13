Anne Hathaway: the perfect boho chic dress for over 35s

In a second look, Anne Hathaway offered us more aggressive “vibes” thanks to a couple of flared jeans high waisted worn with a white lace blouse, python print heeled boots and oversized sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are also executive producers on this project which tells the story of WeWork’s founders. Raymond Hall / Getty Images

The new boho chic style

Finally, after filming, the actress was photographed with a look that is not part of the series but comes straight from her closet and proves that style boho chic is back (or maybe it never went away?). When it comes to bohemian aesthetics, we tend to think of layered looks, eclectic combinations and that hippie aura that has always been the essence of this timeless trend. In some cases, however, a dress is enough, so when you find that perfect garment with all the elements to stand out as a “statement”, consider it a great investment. The dress that Anne Hathaway just wore on the set of her new series is definitely an example of this.

The print is floral and photogenic, but neither predictable nor too classic, indeed curious in the motifs and colors that recall the sea. The silhouette is feminine and comfortable, with a sweetheart neckline and a wide skirt, emblem of boho chic. The sleeves, wide and balloon, finally give a contemporary touch to the model.

Anne Hathaway Robert Kamau / Getty Images

The leather thong sandals, a classic

It could be said that there is no boho chic look without a pair of flat sandals, just like the ones that Anne Hathaway chose to match her floral dress. When it comes to giving a bohemian touch to any look this type of sandals are infallible, especially if you want to play well with proportions, in this case leaving the superstar part of the dress. A bit like the white sneakers, essential in every wardrobe, one or two models of bohemian sandals cannot be missing. For comfortable and elegant summer looks, be sure.

Boho chic brides? Here is our guide

