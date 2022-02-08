Anne Hathaway: the Valentino look that reminds us of Il Diavolo wears Prada

Ann Hathaway protagonist of the new series WeCrashed

In her long acting career, Anne Hathaway has had a good deal of press tour under her belt. She now she has kicked off the promotion period WeCrashed (out March 22), a dramatic miniseries that tells the dream of WeWork, a start-up that offers workspaces with particularly flexible contracts, and its painful collapse. Ann Hathaway will play Rebekah Neumann, wife of founder Adam Neumann, played by Jared Leto.

For the first press day, Hathaway chose a purple fringed dress by Valentino, which stylist Erin Walsh combined Bulgari jewels and pink fuchsia stilettos by Gianvito Rossi.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

As Walsh revealed via Instagram, there were many other options on shoes. On her account she shared a series of images of Anne posing next to a colorful painting, followed by shots of various pumps, boots and sandals, accompanied by the comment: “Are you ready?”. Anne, meanwhile, posted the same photo of her dress on her feed and wrote: “#WeCrashed press kick off!”.

Anne Hathaway: Andy’s beauty look and bangs

Meanwhile, the actress’s beauty team was available to study the look for the occasion. Red lips in the vision of make-up artist Mary Wiles, while hair stylist Orlando Pita worked on the parade fringe, which was so reminiscent of Andy’s hairstyle in The devil wears Prada.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The same team also curated the look Anne wore at a gallery opening in mid-January. In this case, Walsh chose for her a floral mini jumpsuit by Valentino, combined with semitransparent Wolford tights and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Pita pulled her hair into a ponytail, while Wiles added dark eyeliner and pink lipstick. The comment of the fans on the outfit? “Très Sachs”, recalling that Anne Hathaway has often sported looks similar to her character.

This article was originally published on British Vogue